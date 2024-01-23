Republic Day parade: Mumbai police ban flying activities around Shivaji Park

Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Police on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting flying activities on January 26 in the area surrounding central Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which will be the venue for a ceremonial parade on Republic Day.

Advertisment

The police gave the directive under section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which empowers relevant authorities to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), aims to thwart any threat by terrorists or anti-social elements to use the airspace for breach of peace and tranquillity, public order, and cause danger to human life and damage to government property on Republic Day.

According to the order, a large number of people are expected to gather for Republic Day celebrations, and it is necessary that adequate security checks are put in place to prevent unwanted activities around Shivaji Park.

In view of the ceremonial parade and public programme at the park's sprawling ground on January 26, 'No Flying' activities will be allowed in the area, it stated. PTI DC RSY