Republic Day: Punjab guv calls for youth-driven movement against drugs

Fazilka, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday urged the youth of the state to spearhead a people’s movement against drugs and channelise their energy towards education, skill development, sports and entrepreneurship.

He also appealed to academic institutions to set up extension centres in border districts to promote development and strengthen national security.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at a state-level Republic Day function here, Kataria called upon citizens to pledge towards building a developed, powerful, self-reliant and inclusive India, guided by a sense of duty, compassion and patriotism, an official statement said.

The governor said he felt privileged to hoist the Tricolour in Fazilka, describing the border district as a sentinel of national security with a legacy of courage and sacrifice.

He recalled Fazilka’s past as the largest wool trade centre of undivided Punjab and its present-day identity as a hub of wheat, paddy, cotton, kinnow and the famed ‘Tosha’ sweets.

Kataria highlighted Punjab’s resilience, including its recovery from last year’s devastating floods, and outlined the state government’s initiatives under the theme of public service and transparent governance.

These include the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana’ providing Rs 10 lakh cashless medical cover per family, 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics and free power to domestic consumers.

He cited education reforms under ‘Sikhyea Kranti’, noting that 118 Schools of Eminence are operational and teachers and principals are being trained in countries such as Finland and Singapore.

To support girls’ education, transport facilities have been provided to Schools of Eminence and 17 girls’ senior secondary schools, benefiting over 10,000 students, he said, adding that Punjab topped the National Achievement Survey 2024.

On agriculture and infrastructure, the governor said canal irrigation coverage has increased from 21 per cent to 72 per cent, reaching tail-end areas. A 150-km Malwa Canal is being constructed for Rs 2,300 crore, while industrial investments worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore have generated employment opportunities, he added.

Reiterating zero tolerance towards corruption and drugs, Kataria said the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign has led to seizures, arrests and the installation of anti-drone systems. He expressed confidence that the drug menace would be eradicated.

Kataria congratulated five Punjab personalities honoured with Padma awards, including actor Dharmendra (Padma Vibhushan), Sant Niranjan Dass (Padma Shri), retired police officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu (Padma Shri), hockey coach Baldev Singh (Padma Shri) and Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Padma Shri).

Later, the governor visited the War Memorial at Asafwala, built in memory of 232 soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.