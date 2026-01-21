Republic Day: Traffic restrictions announced for Full Dress Rehearsal on Friday

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a detailed traffic advisory for the city's commuters in view of the Full Dress Rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

According to the advisory, vehicular movement on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will remain restricted during the rehearsal hours on January 23.

Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on adjoining roads, including Raisina Road, Janpath, C-Hexagon and surrounding areas from early on Friday morning till the conclusion of the rehearsal.

The advisory stated that commuters travelling from north Delhi to south Delhi and vice versa are advised to avoid central Delhi roads and instead use Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and other peripheral routes. Movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated on arterial roads leading towards Kartavya Path.

Parking will be prohibited on several roads in the New Delhi district, including parts of Tilak Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road. Vehicles parked in the restricted zones will be towed to avoid traffic bottlenecks, it said.

Metro services will continue as usual. However, entry and exit at certain metro stations near the parade route may be regulated depending on the security situation, the advisory noted.

Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire tenders. Traffic personnel will be deployed at key junctions to manage diversions and assist commuters, police said.

The Traffic Police urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance, follow traffic signage and cooperate with on-ground personnel.

Commuters have also been advised to stay updated through official social media handles and traffic helpline numbers for real-time updates.

The Full Dress Rehearsal is a crucial preparatory exercise ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26 and involves extensive movement of armed forces, tableaux and security personnel, necessitating elaborate traffic arrangements across central Delhi, officials said. PTI SSJ RUK RUK