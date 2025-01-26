Republic of India completes 75 years; grand parade showcases military might, rich cultural heritage

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) India's new tactical missile Pralay, T-90 tanks, a skit depicting tri-services synergy on the battlefield, scores of dances and a parade of tableaux marched down Kartavya Path on Sunday in a magnificent display of military power, culture and development to celebrate the 76th Republic Day.

Advertisment

Like every year, defence hardware took centre-stage of the 90-minute multifaceted colourful parade that began at 10.30 am, marching, dancing and rolling down the ceremonial boulevard, past the podium of the Supreme Commander, President Droupadi Murmu.

On the VVIP dais, Murmu was joined by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year's parade.

A contingent of his country's military band was given the honour of leading the parade.

Advertisment

The two presidents arrived in the traditional horse-drawn buggy, a practice which made a comeback in 2024 after a gap of 40 years. They were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, the most senior regiment of the Indian Army.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, various Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, senior officials and thousands of spectators from across the country gathered on a sunny winter morning to witness the impressive show that also included a fly-past by helicopters and fighter and transport aircraft.

C-130J Super Hercules, C-295, C-17 Globemaster, Dornier, AN-32, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30, among other aircraft, took part in the flypast.

Advertisment

Subianto was the fourth Indonesian president to attend the Republic-Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

In a first-of-its-kind display, more than 5,000 folk and tribal artistes showcased 45 dance forms from various parts of the country, covering the entire Kartavya Path, to ensure that all guests had the same viewing experience.

The Sangeet Natak Academy curated the 11-minute cultural performance, titled "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam".

Advertisment

The choreographed presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of the country's tribal and folk forms as a tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

From wooden toys to the Maha Kumbh -- sixteen tableaux from across states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations rolled down the ceremonial boulevard, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions of the country.

Also on display were some of the cutting-edge defence platforms, including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the army's battle surveillance system "Sanjay" and the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) surface-to-surface tactical missile "Pralay" registering their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

Advertisment

T-90 "Bhishma" tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), short-span bridging system 10m, the Nag missile system, multi-barrel rocket-launcher system "Agnibaan" and "Bajrang" (light specialist vehicle) also found a place of pride in the parade.

Based on the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas", the country also displayed a symbolic confluence of "Virasat" (legacy) and "Vikas" (development) on Kartavya Path, as it celebrated 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Advertisment

Earlier, Modi offered tributes to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The prime minister chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic Day look, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

The ceremonial parade was heralded by 300 artistes playing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on musical instruments, representing different parts of the country.

Advertisment

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, was the parade commander, with Chief of Staff of Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta, as the second-in-command.

In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.

The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- Subedar Major and Honourary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), both Kargil war heroes -- and Ashok Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired) were part of the parade.

Completing the ceremonial line-up was Captain Ashish Rana, who led a contingent of "The Dare Devils" from the Corps of Signals, with Captain Dimple Singh Bhati as the second-in-line.

The contingent performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles, leaving the viewers in awe.

Captain Bhati also gave a salute to President Murmu riding a 12-foot ladder mounted on a moving motorcycle, becoming the first woman officer of the army to do so. PTI KND SKU ARI