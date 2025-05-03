Request for land, grant for ‘Gurukula’ to train backward, Dalit priests: CM responds positively

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday responded positively to a request from the Federation of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs for land to establish a ‘Gurukula’ to train ‘archakas’ (priests) from their communities.

A delegation of pontiffs met Siddaramaiah and discussed their demands.

Gurukula is a Sanskrit word referring to a residential school system where religious education is imparted.

“The delegation requested land in Chitradurga district to start a Gurukula that would facilitate the training of backward and Dalit archakas,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister, who accepted the request, instructed officials to identify suitable land and report back, the statement added.

The pontiffs also sought a grant of Rs 25 crore for the Gurukula, which will additionally train students to crack competitive exams, especially for civil services.

Siddaramaiah further assured that grants would be provided to all Dalit and backward community Mathas.

In two separate petitions, the Federation sought a total grant of Rs 240 crore for 52 Mathas to establish educational institutions and community halls.

Responding to the request for land in Bengaluru for all backward and Dalit Mathas, the Chief Minister promised to look into the matter. PTI KSU SSK ADB