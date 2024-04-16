Requirement of 'e-ATV' for Indian, Nepalese travelling to 4 countries via Istanbul Airport

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye here on Tuesday said the Turkish authorities have commenced requiring the 'Electronic Airport Transit Visa' (e-ATV) for the Indian and Nepalese passport holders travelling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela, transiting via the Istanbul Airport.

The Indian and Nepalese passport holders who are subject to the requirement of an e-ATV can get them via the website "evisa.gov.tr" starting from April 15, free of charge as per the current practice, the embassy said in a statement.

The statement was shared on X by the Turkish Embassy in India.

"Important announcement regarding Indian & Nepalese passengers traveling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela via Istanbul Airport, starting from 15 April 2024," the post said.

"Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye announces that Turkish authorities has commenced requiring the "Electronic Airport Transit Visa" (e-ATV) for Indian & Nepalese passport holders traveling to Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela, transiting via the Istanbul Airport," it said.

"Above-mentioned Indian & Nepalese passengers should carry the print-out of their e-ATVs along during their travel since it should be checked by the relative airlines/service providers at the departure airports in accordance with international aviation rules and by Turkish authorities at the visa points of transit passenger arrival area at the Istanbul Airport," the statement said. PTI KND AS AS