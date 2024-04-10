Rescind appointment of principal advisor to education director: Vigilance directorate

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The Delhi government's vigilance directorate on Tuesday asked, with approval of the competent authority, to rescind the appointment of principal advisor to the education director for being allegedly "illegal", officials said.

In a letter issued by the directorate, the education director has also been directed to find out in consultation with the finance department way to recover Rs 8.9 lakh on a foreign trip of the principal advisor in May 2022.

The competent authority (Delhi Lt Governor) observed that appointment of Shailendra Sharma as principal advisor to director (education) was done without following "due process of creation of suitable post" and without a fair and transparent selection procedure as per extant laws and guidelines, it said.

"Accordingly, Education Department is hereby directed to rescind the appointment of Shailendra Kumar Sharma as Principal Advisor to Director (Education), GNCTD immediately," said the letter.

It said that refund of expenditure incurred amounting to Rs 8 ,88,859 in respect of Sharma's foreign tour without approval by the competent authority may be examined by the education department in consultation with the finance department.

The expenditure for the tour was borne by the Delhi Board of School Education, it said.

Sharma has been associated with various initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government in the field of education like happiness curriculum, mission buniyad, teacher training and school of excellence, officials added. PTI VIT AS AS