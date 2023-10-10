Rescind order on tourist guides in Gulmarg: Mehbooba to L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to rescind a Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation order directing tourist guides and service providers be charged as normal passengers on the second phase of the Gulmarg Gondola Project.

"Fail to understand why local admin continues issuing orders that only hurt interests of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Latest diktat of authorities in Gulmarg making it mandatory for tourist guides and other service providers to pay for second phase of gondola cable car is ill thought out and absurd," she said in a post on X.

Mehbooba was responding to a Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation order passed last month that directed guides and service providers be charged as normal passengers if they accompany tourists to Affarwat on the second phase of the Gulmarg Gondola Project.

"Earlier this wasn't the case as they could accompany visitors with the help of a special pass. As it is they eke out a living that hardly sustains their families by assisting tourists. Request Manoj Sinhaji to rescind this order which will otherwise have a devastating impact on them," the former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said. PTI MIJ SZM