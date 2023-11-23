Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue: Last pipe being pushed in

Uttarkashi: Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel entered their final stretch early Thursday with the last pipe to prepare an escape passage for the trapped workers being pushed in through the rubble.

Advertisment

All arrangements have been made to provide immediate medical care to the workers after they are evacuated, officials said.

The last pipe is being laid, an electrician working at the site said.

The drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble had hit a minor hurdle late Wednesday when some iron rods came in the way of the auger machine.

A 41-bed separate ward has been readied at the Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur for Silkyara tunnel evacuees and 41 ambulances wait outside the tunnel to rush them there as soon as they crawl out.