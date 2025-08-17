Rescue operations in full swing in cloudburst-hit Kathua village: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district where four persons have died in a cloudburst.

The cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district, leaving four persons dead and six others injured.

The cloudburst hit Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing damage to land and property, they said.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected." T

he civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.

"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.