Rescue ops on for 2nd day to save teen who fell into borewell in Gujarat

Bhuj (Gujarat), Jan 7 (PTI) Hectic efforts continued on Tuesday to rescue an 18-year-old girl, more than 24 hours after she fell into a deep borewell at a village in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am on Monday at Kanderai village in Bhuj taluka of the district. The teenager was stuck at a depth of 490 feet in the 540-foot-deep borewell, they said.

"Rescue efforts continued through the night, and we have not met with success so far. The girl is not showing any movement, but we are continuously supplying her with oxygen and making all efforts to bring her out," Kutch Collector Amit Arora said.

The borewell has a diameter of one foot, and the fact that the girl is grown up and stuck deep into it is making the rescue efforts difficult, the collector said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) were working along with the fire department personnel of Bhuj municipality, local emergency response team, police and officials of the local administration, he said.

The teenager belongs to a family of migrant labourers from Rajasthan.

Authorities were initially doubtful about the family's version that a girl of her age fell into a borewell. Her presence was confirmed by Monday afternoon with the help of a camera. PTI COR KA GK