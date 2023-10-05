Rescue teams continue search; 102 people still missing in aftermath of Sikkim flash floods

Gangtok: Army and NDRF search teams continued to work their way through the slush in the Teesta basin and downstream north Bengal for a second day in search of people who were swept away by a flash flood, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Fourteen bodies have been found so far while 102 people, including 22 army personnel, remained missing after a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim in the early hours of Wednesday triggered a flash flood in the Teesta river basin, officials said.

So far, 2,011 people have been rescued, while the calamity has affected 22,034 people, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said in its latest bulletin.

The search for the 22 missing soldiers was continuing with a focus on the downstream areas as the fast-flowing river is likely to have carried them to the lower reaches, officials said.

Advertisment

The state government has set up 26 relief camps in the four affected districts, the SSDMA said.

A total of 1,025 people are taking shelter in the eight relief camps in Gangtok district, while the number of inmates at the 18 other relief camps was not available immediately.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited Singtam, one of the worst affected areas, and took stock of the situation.

Advertisment

He urged the people to stay alert and take shelter in safe locations, and assured them that the government was making all necessary arrangements for their rehabilitation.

After visiting the affected areas, Tamang also chaired an emergency meeting at the Singtam Community Centre.

"I want to assure you that the government is fully committed to providing all necessary assistance and relief to those in need. We understand the magnitude of the situation and are mobilising all available resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," he said.

Advertisment

"Our dedicated teams are working day and night to address the immediate concerns and challenges posed by this calamity. I urge the administration, local authorities, all organisations, and individuals to join hands in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation. Together, we can make a significant difference in providing relief to those affected and rebuilding our communities," he added.

The flash flood in the Teesta River, triggered by the cloudburst in Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, caused an accumulation of a huge quantity of water, which turned towards Chungthang dam destroying the power infrastructure before moving downstream in spate, flooding towns and villages.

Tamang has also urged officers to devise a systematic mechanism for rescue, relief, rehabilitation and restoration and also directed that a high-level technical committee comprising subject experts, scientists, environmentalists, hydro-power specialists, engineers, members of civil society and glaciologists carry out a detailed study of the floods and devise a road map for the future.

Advertisment

The Chief Minister asked officials to strictly monitor the hoarding of essential items and take stringent action against those flouting the norms, including permanent cancellation of the licence of defaulters.

The chief minister is in constant touch with the Cente, officials said.

He spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and apprised him of the situation, they said, adding that the PM assured all necessary assistance to the state.

Advertisment

The chief minister wrote to the prime minister, and sought necessary support, especially for areas that needed immediate intervention, officials said.

The flood destroyed 11 bridges in the state, of which eight bridges were washed away in Mangan district alone. Two bridges were destroyed in Namchi and one in Gangtok. Water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses, both kuchcha and concrete, have been destroyed in the four affected districts.

Tamang said he has asked the District Magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs) and different departments to maintain a state of heightened vigilance.

Chungthang town bore the maximum brunt of the flood with 80 per cent of it getting severely affected. The NH-10, considered the lifeline of the state, sustained extensive damage at several places.

Seven people died in the Pakyong district, four people died in Mangan and three persons lost their lives in Gangtok, according to the SSDMA.

Among the 102 people missing, 59 are from Pakyong, including the army personnel. Twenty-two are missing in Gangtok, 16 in Mangan and five people are missing in Namchi.

A total of 26 people sustained injuries, the SSDMA said.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was helping the state in the rescued operations in Chungthang and Mangan, where four critical bridges have been severely damaged.

"More than 200 people have been moved to safer areas by the BROdespitef continuous heavy rainfall and extremely bad weather," he said.

"Search and rescue operations for the missing army personnel are still on," he added.

The families of the missing persons have been informed of the situation, the official said.

The troops of the Trishakti Corps are extending mobile connectivity to civilians and tourists stranded in Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim, another official said.

About 10,000 people have been affected by the calamity in the Mangan district, while 6,895 people were affected in Pakyong, 2,579 in Namchi and 2,570 people in Gangtok.

The SSDMA advised people to stay away from the Teesta as the water level was rising due to incessant rains in the upper reaches.