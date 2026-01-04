Rescued as a cub, tiger shifted to Dnyanganga sanctuary for rewilding

Buldhana, Jan 4 (PTI) A three-year-old tiger, which was rescued as a cub, has been shifted to the Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district for rewilding, forest officials said on Sunday.

The tiger, known as PKT7CP1, and its sister were rescued from Yavatmal district after they lost their mother when they were only six months old. The two big cats were then taken to a centre at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur district, where they received care, said officials.

The felines have acquired the skills and are ready to be released into the wild, said a release by the Range Forest Officer (Wildlife), Buldhana.

The tiger has been moved to the Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary, where it has been kept in an area of 5 hectares for now.

The tigress will be released into Painganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district, it added.