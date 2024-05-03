Rescued bear cub handed over to CBRC in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 3 (PTI) A month-old Asiatic black bear cub was rescued by Forest department personnel after its mother was killed by suspected poachers in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district.

Advertisment

The male cub was rescued from the Sagalee region of Papum Pare district by forest department personnel and transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) at the Pakke Tiger Reserve in Seijosa under Pakke Kessang district of the state, an official of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) said.

The CBRC, jointly run by the WTI and the state environment and forest department, is the only facility in India for hand-raising and rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs.

"This is the 85th bear cub received by the CBRC since its inception in 2004," said CBRC head Panjit Basumatary.

Advertisment

The cub, estimated to be a month old, was likely separated from its mother, who is believed to have been a victim of poaching, he said.

"Upon examination, we found the cub to be significantly dehydrated, weighing a mere 2.3 kg. Within the week following admission, it has gained some weight and is showing signs of improved health and activity," Basumatary said.

The Asiatic black bear is categorized as 'vulnerable' by the IUCN Red List of threatened species and is protected under Schedule I of India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Advertisment

However, it faces numerous challenges, including shrinking habitats due to logging, agriculture expansion, roadway networks, and dams. The primary threat has been poaching, particularly in Arunachal.

Bear meat, bile, and claws hold a huge commercial value in the illegal wildlife trade market. Young cubs are often orphaned due to hunting or poaching of the mother and are either picked up to be sold or kept at home as pets.

Asiatic black bear cubs spend between two and three years under the close supervision of their mothers to learn vital survival skills.

At CBRC, these orphaned cubs undergo a similar rehabilitation process that includes hand-raising, acclimatization, and weaning, alongside regular walks in the forest with experienced animal keepers, to help them adapt to their surroundings.

Eventually, the cub is released back into the wild, giving them a second chance in life in their natural habitat. PTI UPL UPL RG