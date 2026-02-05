Rescued leopard found dead in Thane forest

Thane, Feb 5 (PTI) A leopard rescued and released into the wild weeks ago has been found dead in a forest in Maharashtra’s Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The leopard was rescued from a human settlement in the Bhayander area on December 19, 2025, and fitted with a satellite-linked collar to monitor its movements before being released at Nagla in the Yeoor forest range here on December 25.

It appeared healthy and agile during its initial weeks in the wild. From December 25 to 30, the big cat was seen moving in the Sasunavghar sector. On December 31, it was even observed hunting a dog near a cave, confirming it was adapting to the natural environment, a forest department's release said.

On January 5, camera traps captured the animal in a healthy state on the Nagla trail.

However, the leopard was found dead in the Nagla reserve forest on February 2. Its body parts were intact, ruling out any immediate signs of poaching, the release said.

The carcass was later sent for autopsy, the officials said, adding that a probe was on to ascertain the exact cause of death. PTI COR GK