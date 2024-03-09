Rescued tigress released into Atmakuru forest in Andhra Pradesh

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 9 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh forest department officials have released a three-year-old tigress into the forest after treating it, following its rescue from the snare it was entangled recently, said an official on Saturday.

Alan Teron, deputy director, Project Tiger, Atmakuru said the tigress was released at 7.20 pm on Friday into Atmakuru forest range in Nandyala district in the presence of senior forest officials.

"After apprising senior officials about the health of the tigress, it was released into Atmakuru forest range at 7.20 pm on Friday based on their directions," said Teron in a release.

On February 5, the tigress was saved from the snare entangled near its spine in the vicinity of Kothapalli forest beat in Nandyala district.

The tigress carried the burden for at least 10 days and the department identified it moving ensnared in a trap camera photograph on February 25.

Following the detection, the forest department initiated a rescue operation, involving a team of 50 members, who also included experts from Maharashtra (RESQ Pune team).

On February 5 morning, the rescue team found the tigress near Kothapalli forest beat and tranquilised it to remove the snare and also conducted some medical examinations.

The big cat was later shifted to the forest department's veterinary dispensary near Atmakuru where it underwent treatment for the wound it suffered due to the snare.

It was treated following the standard operating procedures (SoPs) of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and released into the forest after recovering. PTI STH KH