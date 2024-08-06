Rescuers airlifted to remote terrain in search of missing landslide victims

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 6 (PTI) Rescuers were airlifted to forest areas of Sunrise Valley here on Tuesday in search of people who had gone missing from the landslide-hit hamlets of Wayanad following the calamity last week.

The risky terrain was located on the banks of the Chaliyar River.

A team of rescuers comprising six army men, four personnel of the special action group of the Kerala police, and two forest watchers were taken to the remote area in a helicopter, a CMO statement said.

They were airlifted in two groups from the ground of a local school in Kalpetta in the morning, and they managed to drop in the area using ropes and baskets, it said.

As the search was completed in a designated area, the team was airlifted to the next location.

An advanced light helicopter capable of airlifting and dropping people in difficult terrain was used for the mission, the CMO added. PTI LGK KH