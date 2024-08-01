Rescuers fight muddy terrain as several remain missing in landslide-hit Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Aug 1 (PTI) Several people remain missing in landslide-hit Wayanad, where rescue operators are contending with adverse conditions, including muddy soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

According to the government's official estimate on Wednesday evening, around 200 people are missing, though official sources indicate that the actual number may be much higher.

Equipment like JCBs is required to be transported to the site to ensure proper search operations in the worst-affected areas, such as Mundakkai. The construction of a Bailey bridge is progressing well, officials said.

A Defence PRO reported steady progress in the bridge construction.

"The MadrasEngineersGroup (#MEG) team is making steady progress towards finishing the bridge at #Choorlamalai, demonstrating perseverance & dedication even in the face of adverse weather conditions & rising water levels," he tweeted.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing several people, including women and children. PTI TGB ROH