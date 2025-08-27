Rescuing the stranded along Manimahesh route top priority: Himachal Pradesh minister

Shimla, Aug 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government's top priority is to rescue the pilgrims stranded along the Manimahesh route and restore mobile services in Chamba district, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi told the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Negi was replying to a query raised as part of a call attention motion by Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayyar, Churah MLA Hans Raj, and Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur.

Negi said, besides the rescue, the government's priority is to restore mobile networks in Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu -- the three districts hit the most severely by floods by rain over the last 72 hours.

The minister said that the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway is blocked at many places due to flooding and landslides, and more than 100 vehicles are stranded along the stretch.

Over a thousand vehicles are stuck on the Manimahesh Yatra route, around 150 people are trapped at Dal Lake in Manimahesh, more than 100 in GauriKund, about 500 in Dhancho, he said.

More than one thousand people are stuck in Luna, 150 in Harasar, 20 in Kugati and around 600 at Chaurasi temple, he added.

The minister said Chamba is currently cut off from the rest of the country, and the government is engaged in restoring roads.

Some unhealthy passengers trapped in Gaurikund were brought to Chamba by helicopter on Wednesday.

Earlier, Nayyar claimed that the correct figure of the trapped people was not being issued.

Hans Raj claimed that about 10,000 passengers were stranded on the Manimahesh Yatra route, with no means to contact their families.

The lawmaker demanded the constitution of a special task force to deal with the situation.

Thakur called for special packages for the people of the district. PTI BPL VN VN