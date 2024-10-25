Research collaboration key between Australia and India ties: Pradhan

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Research is the bedrock of collaboration between Australia and India and there must be more such partnerships, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Advertisment

Pradhan made the comments during his visit to Macquarie Park Innovation District at Sydney's Macquarie University.

"Pradhan interacted with Indian students studying across Australia in an event held by the Group of Eight. He noted that they are working on cutting-edge research in robotics, chemicals, astrophysics, superconductivity, AI in manufacturing, healthcare, med-tech, climate change, water management and urban planning.

"He highlighted that research collaboration is the bedrock of collaboration between Australia and India and said that the insightful interaction has given him several points to ponder and has also convinced him that broader and deeper research collaboration is required between both countries," an official statement said.

Advertisment

The Minister visited UTS Moore Park, a sporting precinct housed at the University of Technology, Sydney.

"He noted that this is first-of-its-kind in Australia where university programs in sports are integrated within elite sporting facilities, providing a fertile base for a holistic learning experience in sports management, sports research, and allied health," the statement said. PTI GJS GJS VN VN