Research scholar dies after falling ill on IISER campus in Bengal's Kalyani

Krishnanagar/Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) A third-year PhD scholar of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kalyani, died in a hospital on Friday, hours after falling ill on the campus, a police officer said.

Anamitra Roy (24) was rushed to AIIMS-Kalyani in a critical condition from IISER-Kalyani late on Thursday evening, he said.

Roy’s family said they were informed that he died due to sudden heart failure.

A resident of Shyamnagar area in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district, Roy had previously talked about bouts of depression since the age of 14 in posts on social media.

He had even hinted about suicide on several occasions in the past, and that "therapy and medicines somehow kept me alive".

"It all started from early childhood. Recurrent physical, mental abuse from... near ones who were always too against me," said one of his posts.

While the institute did not comment on the issue except confirming his death, some of his batchmates claimed Roy had an argument with a guide in the laboratory recently.

"We have ordered a probe into the incident to know the circumstances... the post-mortem report will provide more details," the officer said.