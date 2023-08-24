Research scholars to get maximum Rs 15 lakh grant in U'khand

Dehradun, Aug 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Thursday approved the Mukhya Mantri Shodh Protsahan Yojana under which research scholars will get a maximum grant of Rs 15 lakh.

The amount can be increased to Rs 18 lakh in case of extremely important research projects at the recommendation of the committee that will clear the projects.

The Cabinet approved the scheme at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters at the press briefing that followed.

The scheme, which comes into effect during the current academic session, will encourage research in the fields of humanities, social sciences, language and literature, environment, Uttarakhand development, science, tourism, burning issues and engineering, Sandhu said.

Regular teachers and students of government colleges, private aided colleges and state universities will be eligible for the scheme, he added.

According to Sandhu, the grant will be payable in three instalments through direct benefit transfer.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint sportspersons from the state who win medals at national and international events to gazetted and non-gazetted posts.

Alongside, it decided to give 50 per cent fare concession to candidates travelling in state roadways buses from their place of residence to centres for competitive examinations conducted by the Uttarakhand Civil Services Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Board and the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board.

This decision was in keeping with an earlier announcement of the chief minister.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet also approved the introduction of a legislation to boost basic infrastructure development through the PPP model.

The government had earlier introduced an ordinance in this regard. The new legislation will replace the ordinance.

The Cabinet decided to set up a committee headed by the chief secretary to take a call on matters related to additional land acquisition and payment of compensation for expanding the length of Pantnagar Airport runway.

It also approved increasing the amount of ex-gratia in cases of deaths in man-animal conflicts and inclusion of wasps and honeybees in the list of wildlife, in accordance with the recommendations of the state wildlife board.

The list earlier included tigers, leopards, bears, wild elephants, wild boars, crocodiles, sambars, monkeys and langurs. Wasps and honeybees will be the new entrants. PTI ALM SZM