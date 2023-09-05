Research should cater to underprivileged sections of society: Anil Sahasrabudhe

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), Anil Sahasrabudhe, on Tuesday said research should be "well-grounded" and cater to underprivileged sections of society.

Advertisment

He was addressing the Research Awards Distribution Ceremony at the Ambedkar University, in which 24 faculty members were felicitated.

Four faculty members were conferred the 'Commendable Researcher' award, the university said in a statement.

The research topics of commendable researchers comprised primary education, Covid pandemic, artificial intelligence (AI), adoption of electric vehicles in India, and food security.

"India is gradually becoming a digital superpower, and it would be further useful for research to be well-grounded and attending to the underprivileged sections of the society," Sahasrabudhe said at the event. PTI COR SLB SLB ANB ANB