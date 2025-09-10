Researchers claim carbon-negative tech development for green hydrogen production

Mumbai, Sept 10 (PTI) Researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, claimed to have developed a carbon-negative process that produces both bioCNG and green hydrogen from mixed agricultural waste.

This research offers a cleaner and more affordable path to energy independence, according to the Green Hydrogen Research Centre at MIT-WPU.

This process aligns with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to produce 5 million tonnes of Green Hydrogen annually by 2030, MIT-WPU said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Unlike many efforts that rely on a single feedstock such as paddy straw or napier grass, this research demonstrates success with mixed agro waste, including millet trash and other seasonal crop residues. This approach is particularly effective for regions with low rainfall and drought," said Dr Ratnadip Joshi, MIT-WPU Associate Director of Green Hydrogen Research Centre, who headed the research.

He stated that a bio-culture was developed to achieve a biomass-to-gas conversion efficiency of 12 per cent.

"A fully scalable 500 kg per day pilot plant, supported by four granted patents, is now established on the MIT-WPU campus. The generated biogas showed high methane content, which was further utilised to produce green hydrogen through a green catalytic pyrolysis process," he added.

The idea emerged from discussions on the ill effects of climate change, such as incessant rains in short spans, prolonged droughts, and frequent cyclones, as well as conversations with farmers concerned about managing huge volumes of agricultural waste, he stated.

The older biomass-to-gas conversion methods had efficiencies as low as 5 to 7 per cent, added Dr Joshi.

"We have used a pyrolysis catalyst derived from plants, helping us produce green hydrogen without carbon dioxide emissions, thus eliminating the need for expensive carbon capture systems. The process also produces Biochar, a valuable byproduct used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fertilisers, and construction," said Aniket Patrikar, PhD research scholar at MIT World Peace University.

The process also generates bio-fertilisers as a byproduct, which can replace urea usage in farming.

"This research shows how the right blend of research, innovation, and social responsibility can address pressing challenges like climate change and energy security. This innovation is not just a lab experiment; it is scalable, practical, and rooted in India's realities. This is a step forward in empowering farmers, supporting sustainable industries, and preparing our students to lead India into a greener, self-reliant future," MIT World Peace University Executive President Dr Rahul Karad said. PTI SM NSK