Researchers develop experimental obesity drugs targeting energy production process of cell

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Researchers have developed experimental drugs targeting mitochondria -- the energy powerhouse of a cell -- to work harder and burn more calories, which may make way for new treatments for obesity.

The team, led by researchers from the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, focussed on "mitochondrial uncouplers" - molecules that make cells burn energy less efficiently and release fuel as heat instead of converting it into energy the body can use.

"Mitochondria are often called the powerhouses of the cell. They turn the food you eat into chemical energy, called ATP or adenosine triphosphate. Mitochondrial uncouplers disrupt this process, triggering cells to consume more fats to meet their energy needs," lead researcher Tristan Rawling, associate professor of medicinal chemistry at the University of Technology Sydney, said.

Compounds inducing mitochondrial uncoupling were first discovered about a century ago, but the drugs were lethal poisons that induced overheating and death, the researchers explained.

In a paper published in the journal Chemical Science, the team has described safer 'mild' mitochondrial uncouplers by precisely adjusting the chemical structure of experimental molecules, allowing for a fine-tuning of how strongly the molecules boost the use of a cell's energy.

The discovery allowed the researchers to better understand why the safer molecules behave differently - the mild mitochondrial uncouplers slow the energy-burning process to a level that cells can handle, protecting against adverse effects, they said.

The mild mitochondrial uncouplers also reduce oxidative stress in the cell, which is another advantage of the molecules -- this could improve metabolic health, provide anti-aging effects and protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, the team said.

While the work is still at an early stage, the research offers a framework for designing a new generation of drugs that could induce mild mitochondrial uncoupling and harness the benefits without the dangers, the researchers said.