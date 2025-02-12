Researchers find key genomic factors causing hormone therapy resistance in breast cancer

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Researchers from the Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics (NIBMG) in West Bengal on Wednesday claimed to have found key genomic factors that contribute to breast cancer hormone treatment resistance.

Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in India, accounting for 28.2 per cent of all female cancers, with an estimated 2 lakh new cases every year.

About 50-60 per cent of these cases are of a sub-type which expresses a protein called estrogen receptor (ER) within the cell, TMC director Dr Sudeep Gupta told reporters.

In this study, researchers found three reasons behind the relapse cases, Dr Gupta said.

"Researchers performed whole genome sequencing on samples and normal tissue and found the mutation in three key genes in the tumour, a deficiency in repairing their DNA and shortened telomere, the DNA sequence at the end of a chromosome that protects it from damage," he added.

Looking at the genetic diversity and unique cancer patterns in the Indian population, these insights are crucial for developing effective targeted treatments in local contexts, said Prof. Partha Majumder, former Director of NIBMG, Emeritus Professor, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

"Our study correlates clinical observations with genomic findings and explores the biological basis of treatment resistance. It highlights the importance of investing in fundamental cancer research to improve precision medicine for Indian patients," Majumder added.

This study was funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under its Virtual National Cancer Institute (VNCI) programme.

Dr Nidhan Biswas, associate professor and lead investigator of the study at NIBMG, said these discoveries mark an important step in personalised cancer treatment.

By identifying patients at high risk of drug resistance early, treatment strategies can be tailored to improve outcomes, he stated.

When asked about the next step, Dr Gupta said, "We are considering some new clinical trials to act on the findings of this study, however, the cost of treatment and several other factors, like patient approval, what will be a good sample size, among others needs to be taken into consideration." PTI SM NSK