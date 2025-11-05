Researchers find potential neurotoxin in Cycad plant used as food in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 5 (PTI) Medical scientists from various institutes have identified BMAA, a potential neurotoxin, in several species of the Cycad plant found in the forests of Odisha, according to a statement issued by AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The finding has raised alarms as a section of local people follow traditions of consuming Cycad plant products, such as 'pitha' (a local food), as part of their diet and rituals.

This discovery was made as part of research by AIIMS Bhubaneswar to find out whether consuming Cycad plant-based food directly poses a risk of neurological diseases.

"Whether this (Cycad plant-based food) consumption is directly linked to an increased incidence of neurological diseases remains a critical question. To get an answer to the query, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar has initiated research," a statement issued on Tuesday.

Experts engaged directly with villagers, patients, and local healthcare providers to understand the potential neurological and related health problems arising from the consumption of Cycad seeds.

A distinguished group of national and international scientists and medical experts recently participated in an international workshop titled “Cycad-Related Neurological Disorders: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Its Remediation”.

The event was jointly organised by the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong.

The workshop highlighted the serious health risks associated with Cycad, an ancient plant species that coexisted with dinosaurs for over 300 million years, the statement said.

"Often used today as ornamental flora, Cycad species contain potent toxins, including Cycacin, BMAA (β-N-methylamino-L-alanine), and MAM (methylazoxymethanol)," it said.

These toxins have been strongly associated with "debilitating neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinsonism, motor neurone disease, and dementia in other global regions, notably the Guam peninsula in the US and the Kii peninsula in Japan, where the plant has been an indigenous part of traditional diets", it said.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to prepare a clear roadmap for advancing the research, enhancing community awareness, and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration aimed at understanding and mitigating the significant health risks associated with Cycad consumption in the region. PTI BBM BDC