Reservation a very effective tool for emancipation of oppressed classes: NHRC chief

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) NHRC Chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday said "some of the classes have not been able to reap the benefit of reservation in SCs or STs." Mishra, who addressed the graduation ceremony of Kautilya School of Public Policy here, said reservation is a very effective tool for emancipation of the oppressed classes.

"...In spite of 75 years (of independence), it has not been possible so far to trickle down the benefit of reservation to the lowest. There is inequality between the various castes in the list of SCs/STs. The benefit of this reservation at present is being usurped by those who have come up socially and adequately represented in services and some of the classes have not been able to reap the benefit of reservation at all in SCs or STs," he said.

"So, by affirmative action, it is our duty to provide the benefit of reservation to those who are still deprived of it and to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, it is necessary that they should also come up," he said.

The Constitution mandates formation of uniform civil code as prescribed under Article 44, which is necessary to abolish discrimination against women, he said.

To empower women, all forms of discrimination against women on the grounds of gender, particularly in respect of education, employment, inheritance and property, should be eliminated, he said.

The time has come to define the parameters of gender equality, he said.

Women must enjoy social equality, improved status, and participation in economic development, which is being ensured by providing reservation to them in elections, he said.

The nation's future depends on the young generation and the rights of the child and juveniles are to be specially protected from exploitation, moral and material abandonment, he said.

They must be given opportunities and facilities to develop healthily in freedom and dignity, he said.

India's rich history is marked by a remarkable legacy of offering refuge and support to displaced communities across the globe, Justice Mishra said.

Throughout antiquity, India emerged as a sanctuary for persecuted groups seeking solace and security. From the Bene Israel Jews to the Pharisees and from the Greeks to Syrian Christians, Bangladeshi to Rohingyas diverse communities found a welcoming embrace within India's borders, he said.

NHRC has increasingly focused on emerging areas such as cyber rights, mental health, environment, transgender rights, welfare of truck drivers, mechanised cleaning of septic tanks/ sewers and providing safety equipment to workers, among many others, he said. PTI SJR VVK SJR SS