Reservoirs in Rajaji park reduces elephants' movement through areas with more humans, says official

Rishikesh, May 4 (PTI) Reservoirs and water holes built within Rajaji National Park have reduced the movement of elephants through areas with more human population, an official said.

Large herds of elephants do not depend on the Ganga as much, even in the summers, due to an increased availability of water in forests, Deputy Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Mahatim Yadav told PTI.

Sharing a video of more than two dozen wild elephants bathing in a large reservoir in Koyalpura forest area of ​​Motichur range of the park, Yadav said there has been an improvement in the water needs of wildlife due to the government's Amrit Sarovar Yojana.

Under the scheme, 75 Amrit Sarovar ponds are to be developed or rejuvenated in each district of the country.

Yadav said the number of wild elephants is quite high in the western end of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. However, there is hardly any shortage of water there because apart from rivers in the area, there are several of these big reservoirs that provide water to the elephants.

He said that due to increased availability of water in the forests, movement of elephants through areas with more people has gone down, reducing human-wildlife conflicts due to it.