Reset blood test reference values to suit Indian conditions: Scientist

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 (PTI) A leading scientist in the field of metabolism and ageing has emphasised the need to re-optimise the standard reference ranges for blood parameters to better align with Indian conditions, rather than continuing to follow values set for Western populations.

"While blood parameters are fundamental to diagnosing metabolic disorders like diabetes and cardiovascular disease, emerging research underscores that many standard reference ranges may need to be re-optimised for Indian populations," said Prof Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam, Director of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD), Hyderabad.

Delivering the National Technology Day (NTD) 2025 lecture at the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council–Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (BRIC-RGCB) here, he pointed out that in India, reference values used in laboratories are typically based on data from Western populations.

"Genetic, dietary, and environmental differences can alter biomarkers, as can life-history trajectories. Cutting-edge research is uncovering how acute and chronic dietary changes influence health at the most fundamental level—through mitochondrial function and epigenetic regulation," Kolthur-Seetharam was quoted as saying in an RGCB statement released on Monday.

Currently on deputation from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, to CDFD, Kolthur-Seetharam has made seminal contributions to understanding how mitochondrial function, epigenetics, and nutrition intersect to shape healthspan.

He also established the Advanced Research Unit on Metabolism, Development & Ageing (ARUMDA) at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research—a pioneering initiative addressing India’s "double and triple burdens of malnutrition, non-communicable diseases, and ageing" through interdisciplinary research.

Presiding over the function, Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, Director of BRIC-RGCB, noted that it was significant that the theme for this year’s National Technology Day is "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science & Innovation for Viksit Bharat." Currently, significant emphasis is being placed on research, entrepreneurship, and skill development through innovation, Narayana said.

He added that RGCB is at the forefront of fostering an ecosystem that empowers young researchers and entrepreneurs to make groundbreaking discoveries and drive technological advancement.