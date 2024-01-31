Reshuffle in Maharashtra police dept; Amitesh Kumar new Pune CP, Singhal gets Nagpur charge

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) In a major reshuffle in the Maharashtra police department ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the state home department on Wednesday transferred and promoted several senior officials.

Senior IPS officer Amitesh Kumar was appointed as Pune police commissioner and Ravindra Kumar Singhal as Nagpur police commissioner, the order said.

As many as 63 officers of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank were promoted to the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADG) and given new postings.

Current Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumar was promoted as Director General of Home Guards.

State Intelligence Department's (SID) Joint Commissioner Shirish Jain was promoted as Commissioner of SID.

Senior IPS officer Prabhat Kumar, currently Additional Director General of Police, Home Guards, was transferred as Director, Civil Defence.

IPS officer Deepak Pandey, who was deputed as Special Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Prevention of Atrocities against Women and Children) was promoted though his post remained the same.

Thane Joint Police Commissioner Datta Karale was transferred as Special Inspector General of Police, Nashik range. Dnyaneshwar Chavan will be the new Joint CP, Thane.

Konkan Range IGP Pravin Pawar was transferred as Joint CP, Pune city.

Mumbai Joint CP (Traffic) Pravin Padwal was transferred as special IGP (Training and Special Forces).

Maharashtra ATS Inspector General Anil Kumbhare was transferred as Joint CP (Traffic) in Mumbai.

Chandra Kishore Meena was transferred as IGP, Maharashtra ATS.

IPS officer Nisar Tamboli was posted as Joint CP in the SID, whereas Arti Singh was transferred as IGP Administration at the State Police headquarters.

Sanjay Darade was transferred as IGP, Konkan Range, whereas Sanjay Yenpure was transferred as Joint CP, Navi Mumbai. The post was vacant after the retirement of Joint CP Sanjay Mohite.

Navinchandra Reddy was promoted as Commissioner of Police, Amravati, M Rajkumar as police commissioner of Solapur city, Vikram Deshmane was transferred as SP, Nashik Rural and Pankaj Deshmukh as SP, Pune Rural.

IPS officer MCV Maheshwar Reddy was transferred as SP Jalgaon, Ajay Kumar Bansal was transferred as SP Jalna, Ravindra Singh Pardesi as SP Parbhani, Ragsudha R as DCP Mumbai, Sandeep Ghuge as SP Sangli and Mumakka Sudarshan as SP Chandrapur, among others. PTI DC KRK