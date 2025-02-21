Reshuffle in Manipur under Prez Rule, 11 officials transferred

Imphal, Feb 21 (PTI) Days after President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur, the state government on Friday transferred 11 officials including six police officers, according to an official statement.

Among the top officials who were transferred, Superintendent of Police of Tamenglong district Babitarani Swain was given new posting as SP of Chandel district, while the SP of Chandel was transferred in the post in Tamenglong.

Inspector General of Police (Internal/Narcotics and Affairs of Border) Kabib K was given new posting as IGP Zone -III, while DIGP (NAB) Ningshen Worngam was transferred as IGP (Int/ NAB) on promotion, the statement said.

Commissioner cum Secretary (Secretary to chief minister, Manipuri/ Social Wefare) and Special Secretary (Cabinet) N Geoffrey has been given new place of posting as Commissioner cum Secretary (Social Wefare).

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post which led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. PTI COR NN