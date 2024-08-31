Residence of BJP spokesperson's ancestral home attacked again in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 31 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants on Saturday set on fire the ancestral residence of Manipur BJP spokesperson Michael Lamjathang in Churachandpur district, police said.

A car parked in the compound of the house at Peniel village in Tuibong sub-division was also torched during the attack.

The house came under attack last week too.

Churachandpur district Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S has written a letter to the district Superintendent of Police to conduct an "enquiry" and submit a report at the earliest, police added.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack on the house "for the third time".

"The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend," Singh said in an X post.

Thadou is one of the largest sub-tribes of Kukis.

"Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the officials concerned who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats," the chief minister added.