Residency exhibitions exploring nature-human relationship begin at Kochi Biennale

Kochi, Dec 18 (PTI) Four residency exhibitions under the Kochi Muziris Biennale, featuring works by artists exploring the relationship between nature and human beings and the consequences of its exploitation, began here, organisers said.

The exhibitions, which opened on Wednesday, are being held at Devassy Jose and Sons in Mattancherry. They present the idea of the world as a shared space belonging to all, seeking to erase boundaries and divisions.

The showcased works include those of Berlin-based artists Flo Maak and Juliane Tübke, the Kochi Biennale Foundation said.

Flo Maak’s work examines harmony, coexistence and interdependence through so-called invasive weeds that are rejected in some regions but revered in others, a statement said.

Juliane Tübke’s work focuses on the entangled relationships between humans and their environments, engaging with non-human agencies such as water, weather, plants and ecosystems, organisers said.

Their works resonate with those of the other two residency artists on display.

"Educator and independent researcher Daniel Godínez Nivón explores the wonders of nature through the commodification of vanilla and the practice of artificial pollination, while Shivay La Multiple examines the invasive water hyacinth, reimagining it as a potential blessing for water bodies," the statement said.

Speaking at the opening, KBF Director of Programmes Mario D’Souza said the residency programme provides space for research in Fort Kochi and surrounding areas, while also enabling collaboration with residency projects across countries to strengthen international engagement.

The sixth edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale, featuring 66 artists and collectives from 25 countries, is being held across 22 venues in the city.

The Biennale, which began on December 12, will conclude in March 2026.