Resident Deputy Collector among 2 held for taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) detained a Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) and a revenue department staffer on Tuesday after they were caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said.

RDC Vinod Khirolkar (51) and revenue department employee Dilip Tribuvan (40) were detained and the process to register a case against them was underway at the City Chowk police station here, he said.

The complainant in the case had purchased around six acres of farm land at Tisgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In order to generate a challan for further procedure concerning this land, Khirolkar and Tribhuvan earlier demanded Rs 23 lakh from the complainant, which he paid to them, the official said.

The land belonged to class-2 and in order to convert it into a class-1, a challan has to be generated. In order to generate this challan, the accused duo demanded Rs 18 lakh from the complainant, he said.

They sought Rs 5 lakh as advance amount, following which the complainant approached the ACB. After verifying his complaint, the agency laid a trap in front of the district collector's office. Khirolkar and Tribhuvan were then detained on the road in front of the district collectorate, the official said.

The houses of the accused are being searched and a process to register a case against them was on, the official said.

"Rs 75,000 have been recovered from the cabin of RDC Khirolkar," he said. PTI AW NP