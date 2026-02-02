Resident doctor found hanging in hotel room

Nagpur, Feb 2 (PTI) A 26-year-old resident doctor of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur was found hanging inside a hotel room on Monday, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide and registered an accidental death report.

The deceased has been identified as Rutwik Sagar Thakur, a resident of Chikhli in Buldhana district. He was undergoing residency in the ophthalmology department.

Police said Thakur arrived in Nagpur on January 27 and was staying in a hotel in the Ganeshpeth area as he had not been allotted a hostel room.

When he didn’t report to duty and could not be contacted, his family alerted the hotel staff and police. On breaking open the locked room, police personnel found him hanging.

A case of accidental death has been registered. Police said he was under stress, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NSK