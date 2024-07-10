Resident doctors at UCMS and GTB hospital call off strike following assault incident

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and GTB Hospital called off their indefinite strike on Wednesday after a meeting with the medical director of GTB Hospital and the principal of UCMS, officials said.

The strike was initiated following an assault on doctors by the attendants of a patient.

The meeting concluded with the formation of a six-member committee, comprising members of the GTB Hospital and UCMS administration, along with the RDA president, to oversee the timely implementation of the RDA's demands, according to an official statement released by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA).

The first meeting of this committee is scheduled at 11 am on Thursday.

A woman, who was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in East Delhi's Shahdara area, died during surgery after giving birth to a child on Monday night. This angered her attendants and on Tuesday morning , a mob of 50 to 70 armed people stormed the hospital premises, vandalizing property and attacking doctors and staff members.

Subsequently, the doctors went on a strike, demanding action against the attackers and robust security management in the hospital.

"After the meeting, we called off the strike at 6:30 pm on Wednesday as our main demand was to boost security and lodge an FIR, which has been approved and filed," RDA President Dr Nitesh Kumar told PTI.

"We will have another meeting tomorrow to discuss other demands such as panic call button installation and metallic gate installation, and to decide on the time frame for fulfilling these demands," he added.

Dr Kumar said the OPD was affected during the strike as the hospital was operating with only 50 per cent doctors but emergency services were not disrupted during this time.

He also said that they had a word with the police officials and have been assured of timely action as the FIR has been filed into the matter.

An emergency meeting was held at 11.45 am on Wednesday in the chamber of the medical director of GTB Hospital in response to the ongoing agitation and strike by the Residents Doctor Association (RDA) of GTBH and UCMS.

The RDA representatives submitted a letter outlining their concerns and demands. The demands included proper patrolling by the police officials, issuance of an institutional FIR copy (which has been filed), strengthened security with bouncers and addressing security lapses among others. Some of these measures have already been implemented, while others will be discussed on Thursday.

An FIR was registered against a woman's family members for allegedly creating ruckus and attacking the doctors and staff members of a Delhi government hospital following her death during post-delivery surgery, officials said. PTI NSM AS AS