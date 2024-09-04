Resident doctors hold candlelight march across Delhi hospitals in pursuit of justice

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The resident doctors from major hospitals, including the AIIMS, Safdarjung and GTB Hospital, held a candlelight march here on Wednesday night intensifying their call for justice and solidarity with their fellow healthcare professionals.

The march was held on the premises of these hospitals as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness about the ongoing issues faced by medical staff and to demand justice for the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

The candlelight march, where all the RDA members, faculty members and nursing staff participated in a silent protest at the AIIMS was part of the larger "#JusticeForRGKar" movement, underscoring the collective demand for justice, said a spokesperson from the AIIMS Resident Doctors Association.

The resident doctors held a candlelight march from 9 pm to 10 pm during which all the resident doctors participated, holding posters and raising slogans on the premises.

"For justice for the victim and for the security of doctors, we held a candlelight march, which was collectively decided by our RDA members," said RDA GTB Vice President Parth Mishra.

"We have called off our strike, but we are still fighting for justice, and this is our silent protest," he added.

The event is not just a march but a collective whisper, a resounding call for justice and solidarity with our fellow healthcare professionals at RG KAR, the statement said.

Earlier last month, the resident doctors across the country went on an indefinite strike on August 12 after the body of the trainee doctor was found on the premises of the state-run hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

Following the incident, the doctors held the strike for 11 consecutive days during which all elective services, wards and OPDs were suspended.

The doctors called off their strike after the Supreme Court hearing on August 22.

"We are resuming duties following the Supreme Court's appeal, assurances and intervention in the RG Kar incident and the safety of doctors. We commend the court's action and call for adherence to its directives," the doctors said.