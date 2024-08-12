Resident doctors in Karnataka to continue stir till demands are met

Bengaluru, Aug 12 (PTI) Members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors will continue their protest indefinitely until the government responds to our stipend hike request, said its president Dr Sirish Shivaramaiah.

The resident doctors began their indefinite strike on August 12.

"All non-emergency services involving house surgeons, postgraduates, super-specialty residents, and senior residents in government hospitals will be suspended until our grievances are addressed," Dr Shivaramaiah told PTI over phone.

"The last stipend hike was in 2020. It's been four years now and still no hike for us. The other states hike every year or every three years. We are working 24 to 48 hours without breaks too, it is only fair we should be compensated on par with other states," added Dr Shivaramaiah.

According to Dr Shivaramaiah, KARD is a registered body representing medical residents across government medical colleges in Karnataka.

"We have submitted numerous letters and attended meetings with authorities, but no action has been taken on our request for a stipend hike. This has left resident doctors in financial, professional, and personal stress, significantly impacting patient care," he said.

He also pointed out that doctors in Karnataka receive a stipend that is 50 per cent lesser than their counterparts in other states.

"But we pay some of the highest fees in the country for undergraduate, postgraduate and super-specialty medical courses," added Dr Shivaramaiah. PTI JR SS