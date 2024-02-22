Resident doctors in Maharashtra go on strike

Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Hundreds of resident doctors serving at the state government-run hospitals in Maharashtra went on strike on Thursday over demands including a hike in stipend.

Emergency services will not be affected by the strike, said the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made a fresh appeal to the doctors not to press with the agitation.

The doctors' demands included immediate grant of funds needed for construction and repairs of hostels, regularisation of stipend payments with release of pending stipend and arrears, and a Rs 10,000 stipend hike.

After MARD called for a strike earlier this month, Pawar and Medical Education minister Hasan Mushrif had assured that the demands will be met.

"We kept our faith in the government's word and called off our strike multiple times previously despite the distressing situation of resident doctors. Benefit of doubt was always given to the authority and we trusted them to do the right thing in a timely manner....However, regardless of our innumerable pleas, it seems our genuine concerns have fallen on deaf ears," MARD said in a statement.

In a fresh appeal on Thursday, Pawar said the government had assured the doctors that the issue will be resolved after a proposal is placed before the cabinet and passed in the state budget.

MARD, meanwhile, said it will hold another round of meetings with the government's representatives on Friday. PTI PR KRK