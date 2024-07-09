Resident doctors of University College of Medical Science and GTB Hospital go on indefinite strike

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Senior and junior residents at the University College of Medical Science and GTB Hospital on Tuesday went on an indefinite strike following an assault on doctors by the attendants of a patient.

The doctors demanded strict action against the attackers and robust security management in the hospital. During the strike, they will attend only emergency services, the protesting doctors said.

In a statement issued by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), a mob of 50 to 70 armed people stormed the premises of the hospital, vandalising property on Tuesday morning. The accused also attacked staff members.

A patient died during a surgery after she gave birth to a child on Monday night. This angered the patient's attendants and they attacked doctors on Tuesday morning.

"We are outraged by this unprecedented act of violence. Effective immediately, we are on strike until an institutional FIR is registered to address this appalling incident. During this period, only emergency services will remain operational," the statement said.

Talking to PTI, a member of the doctors' association said, "At 5.30 in the morning, around 50 to 70 individuals entered the premises armed with knives and threatened the doctors. They intimidated us, prompting doctors to lock themselves in. Subsequently, they began banging the doors and continued threatening to harm us. The doctors remained locked inside for four to five hours." The RDA has issued urgent demands for enhanced security measures across all vulnerable areas of the hospital, advocating for the deployment of security personnel, including bouncers, to prevent future threats. They have called for swift and stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

"This incident highlights a critical need for robust security protocols to safeguard our medical professionals and patients," emphasised the RDA spokesperson.