Residential building in Delhi's Trilokpuri catches fire, no casualties

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area on Saturday, prompting authorities to rush nine fire tenders, an official said. No one was hurt in the incident.

A call regarding a fire breaking out in a building, consisting of a ground plus two floors, was received at 7.20 pm, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We rushed nine fire tenders to the spot, and the fire was doused at 9.35 pm. No injury or casualties have been reported," the officer added. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ