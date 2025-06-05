Residential schools should be alert to fraud, extortion under Shreshta scheme: Hamirpur DC

Hamirpur (HP), Jun 5 (PTI) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Hamirpur has asked private schools to be alert to fraud and extortion related to a central scheme for residential education for students in high schools.

In a statement, DC Amarjit Singh said they have received a letter from the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on the matter.

Some individuals and institutions are extorting money in lieu of registration under the Shreshta scheme, he said.

Under the Shrestha scheme, Dalit students from in targeted areas get seats in the best private residential schools in the country.

The ministry has issued an advisory and clarified it only accepts eligible private residential schools for registration under the scheme directly from the CBSE and there is no provision for independent registration, the DC said.

The ministry, in its letter, has also clarified that from the financial year 2021-22, the provision of financial assistance for any new school or hostel of any voluntary organisation is not permitted under the scheme.

Despite this, if any person or institution demands money in lieu of registration under the 'Shrestha' scheme, then it should be considered a case of fraud, he said. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY