Residents evacuate as pillar of building collapses in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Around ten people were forced to evacuate their houses after a pillar of a four-storey building collapsed and another was found cracked early Monday in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, officials said.

"Around 1 am, the police received a PCR call about the incident and rushed to the spot," a police officer said.

It was found that a pillar of the residential building, around 10 to 15 year old, with a parking on the ground floor had collapsed and another pillar was found cracked, the officer said.

Local residents said they came out of their houses when they heard an explosion-like sound and found the building's pillar had collapsed, according to the police.

The residents of the building were asked to evacuate for their safety, and iron rods were put in place to support the building and prevent it from collapsing, they added.