Residents evacuated as common wall collapse renders two houses unsafe in Thane

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) The residents of two houses in Maharashtra’s Thane district were evacuated on Saturday after their common wall collapsed, making the structures unsafe, an official said.

The incident occurred at Dargah Chawl in the Mumbra area.

“When the common wall between the two houses collapsed, their residents had stepped out for some work, which helped avoid any casualties,” said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane civic body.

As both houses, built 35 to 40 years ago, became unsafe, their residents were evacuated. The site has since been barricaded to prevent accidents, the official said.

"Further action will be initiated by the Civil Construction Department and Encroachment Department," added Yasin Tadvi.