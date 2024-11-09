Residents form human chain in Guwahati against felling of trees for railway overbridge

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Residents of Assam's largest city Guwahati came out on the streets on Saturday to protest purported plans to fell trees in Bharalamukh area of the city for construction of a bridge over a railway track.

About 100 people, mostly residents of the area including several senior citizens, formed a human chain along the trees, displaying placards and raising slogans against felling of trees.

"These trees have been a hallmark of Bharalumukh area. In our childhood, the water of Bharalu river was also clean, but it is no longer so. If the trees are also cut, there will be no trace of history of the place," a septuagenarian, who participated in the protest sitting on a chair, said.

Echoing her another senior resident who has lived in the area for over 70 years added, "We are not against the bridge or development. But there can surely be ways to ensure that beauty and greenery of this area is not destroyed for the sake of construction." The protest was staged at the call of a citizens coordination committee, expressing concern over locals being reportedly left out from decision-making process regarding a project for construction of a bridge at Railway Gate no 9 (now renamed Gate no 5) in Bharalamukh area.

Along with the senior residents, youths also joined in forming the human chain, displaying placards making an appeal for balance between constructions and protecting environment.

A public meeting was also held at the spot, with speakers emphasising the need to protect the area's natural resources.

Residents called upon the concerned departments to consult with the community before proceeding with any bridge construction.

People of the city had come together last month also to protect centuries-old trees around Dighalipukhuri area after reports emerged that about 25 of these trees would be felled for constructing an arm of a four-lane 5.05 km long flyover, the longest in the city.

The issue had reached the Gauhati High Court which slapped notices on the state government last week over it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Dighalipukhuri area on Tuesday night and claimed that a section of people created "unnecessary controversy" to target the developmental works of the government.

"The first thing is that the Public Works Department (PWD) from the beginning did not plan to cut it at all. Nowadays, the big trees are transplanted. I had given a public assurance that we won't cut the trees or replant. I asked the PWD how to correct it," he said.

The chief minister defended the government's decision to cut trees in other areas to construct flyovers and other developmental projects.

"We have to cut some trees while carrying out developmental works. If we don't want that, then we have to issue strict orders that no trees will be allowed to cut. Then people will not be able to construct their houses also. Every house in Guwahati has been built by cutting trees. You (media) cannot run after each and every tree," he added. PTI SSG SSG RG