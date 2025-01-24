Residents in Delhi's unauthorised colonies lament unfulfilled promises

New Delhi: Delhi's unauthorised colonies, home to approximately 30 per cent of the city's population, have long been at the centre of the political discourse, especially during election seasons.

Politicians frequently pitch for the regularisation of these colonies and a provision for essential civic amenities there to secure votes. However, for many residents of these colonies, the promises remain unfulfilled.

Life in these colonies is defined by cramped spaces and limited infrastructure, with narrow lanes cutting through unplanned settlements where houses are built cheek by jowl-, often leaving little room for sunlight to reach inside.

Overhead, tangled electric wires pose constant safety risks, while poorly maintained drains on the ground lead to frequent waterlogging and foul smells during the rainy season.

Basic amenities like parks are absent, leaving children with no safe spaces to play. Families worry about the long-term health impact of limited exposure to sunlight and lack of recreational facilities.

"We only want clean streets and a place for our children to play but these are things we have been waiting for for decades," says Balo, a resident of the Chhattarpur area.

Another major concern is the lack of property registries. Without proper documentation, the residents of these colonies live in uncertainty, fearing the possibility of demolition.

This also affects their options to sell or mortgage properties, leaving them stuck in a precarious situation, Balo said.

Issues involving stray animals, such as dogs and monkeys, further complicate life in these areas. For families and the elderly, such problems add to the everyday challenges of living in these colonies that lack basic civic oversight.

Despite these hardships, the residents of the unauthorised colonies represent a crucial voter base in Delhi. Political parties often rely on their support, yet little changes on the ground. With the Assembly polls approaching, the residents hope that this time their voices will translate into tangible improvements.

Prakashi, a mother of three and a homemaker living in H Block of the JJ Cluster Colony in Sangam Vihar, shared her struggles. "There are issues with water supply, high electricity bills, and difficulty stepping out of the house, especially for the children. I have been living here for 30 years and water scarcity has always been the biggest problem.

"There is also the issue of traffic jams. Whether it rains or not, the roads remain messy due to tanker water and garbage.

Open sewers attract insects and make living conditions worse. Staying here is a compulsion for us. We just hope that whichever government comes to power takes steps to address our problems, at least by providing a proper water pipeline," she added.

Dinanath Prakash, an autorickshaw driver and a resident of Sangam Vihar, highlighted that the roads in the area are in a dilapidated condition, making daily commutes challenging.

"Whenever a water tanker or a large vehicle enters the area, it leads to severe traffic jams," he said. He also pointed towards the lack of a proper sewer system, forcing the residents to clean and maintain it themselves.

Prem Nath Bhalla, a shopkeeper in his 70s, shared his thoughts on the changes in Sangam Vihar since he moved there from Rajasthan in 2004.

"There has not been any significant improvement, but some progress has been made. At least, we now get water, although tankers still cause traffic jams and waterlogging on the roads," he said.

He also mentioned some positive changes under former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

"Electricity bills are lower compared to before. Earlier, the tariff used to increase every three months, but that problem no longer exists," he added.

Bhalla said he hopes that some more improvements will come under Kejriwal's leadership if the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains power in the national capital.

Manju Singh, a mother of two and a former Anganwadi worker, said, "During the rainy season, our entire colony turns into a swimming pool due to excessive waterlogging. Sewer water even enters our homes.

"We remain troubled throughout the monsoon. We have complained about this several times, but no action has ever been taken."

The regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi has been a recurring issue. Between the 1960s and the early 2000s, multiple regularisation drives were initiated. In 2007, the Government of India issued guidelines for regularisation, followed by regulations in 2008.

Despite these efforts, many colonies still await formal recognition.

In the run-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, political parties have once again focused on the unauthorised colonies.

The AAP has highlighted its past efforts in providing free water and power to these areas, aiming to retain its support base. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised financial support to poor women, pregnant women, elderly citizens, and students from underprivileged castes, targeting the residents of the unauthorised colonies.

The Congress is seeking to regain its traditional vote base, including the residents of these colonies, by addressing longstanding issues.

As the election approaches, the residents of these colonies remain hopeful that this time, promises will translate into concrete actions, leading to improved living conditions and the long-awaited regularisation of their homes.