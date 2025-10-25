Residents locked inside homes in dispute over drainage project in Palghar; probe underway

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) Residents of a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district were allegedly locked inside their flats by office-bearers of a local panchayat in a dispute over a drainage project, police said on Saturday.

In a complaint to the police, one of the residents of the building in the Kasa area alleged that the deputy sarpanch and two others locked a few flats from outside on October 20, preventing the occupants from stepping out.

Other neighbours later intervened and brought them out, he said.

"We have called the complainant to record his detailed statement. If prima facie, a case is established, a first information report will be registered and strict action will be taken," Inspector Avinash Mandle said.

He said that a preliminary police inquiry has suggested that the dispute may have been over a drainage line project in the locality involving the panchayat and the residents. PTI COR ARU