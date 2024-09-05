Residents mob area near CM's home in Thane, seek solutions to Ghodbunder Road traffic woes

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) Several residents of Thane's Ghodbunder Road on Thursday gathered outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence here seeking a meeting with him to find solutions to traffic woes in the area.

A sizable number of police personnel has been deployed in the area and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings has been issued, an official said.

According to the protesters, the area is seeing crippling traffic woes due to potholed roads, metro rail construction activities, with the situation being particularly problematic since Tuesday.

"Many students were unable to reach schools, and workers faced delays in getting to their jobs. Essential travel was also hampered. Citizens have initiated the 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' campaign. On Thursday night, a small group of residents attempted to meet the CM but he was not at home. The demonstrators will stay at the spot till a meeting is arranged," as per protesters. PTI COR BNM