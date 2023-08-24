Residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies were victims of 'dirtiest' politics by opposition parties: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Those living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi were victims of the "dirtiest" politics by opposition parties, Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after inaugurating development works in Om Vihar Phase V in west Delhi.

In every election, AAP's rival parties went to the people in unauthorised colonies with promises but did nothing for them afterwards, Kejriwal said and cited his government's work for them.

"Till 2014, there was road in only 262 colonies. After I came to power, 850 colonies were provided with roads," he said and added that by December 2024, roads will be constructed in all the unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

The chief minister, despite having "high fever", visited people in Om Vihar and the men and women watching him from rooftops and their balconies was proof that he has earned a lot of love from them, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Citing the schools constructed by the Delhi government, Kejriwal said that if children remain uneducated they cannot reach the moon, and congratulated people on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

"When our children will study then they will be able to go to the moon. If they remain uneducated how will they reach the moon?" Kejriwal asked.

Kejriwal said that as an educated person his only concern was doing work for the people, no matter how much politics was done by other parties.

"We will do a lot of work, no matter how much politics they do. We will not fight with them. I am an educated person and just know how to work. I will ask for your votes only after doing work for you," Kejriwal said.

He said that the opposition parties accused him of giving "muft ki revdi" (freebies) as his government provided fee electricity in Delhi. There is no shortage of electricity in Delhi because adequate arrangements have been done.

Now, there are no power cuts while earlier there used to be outages for 7-8 hours, he said and added "other parties say that Kejriwal gives freebies. I give free electricity that saves a few thousands rupees for the people that they can spend on their children. What is problem of other parties with this." Kejriwal said it was also his dream to ensure 24x7 water supply to Delhi households for which his government was working. "We will provide such clean water that you can drink straight from the tap and forget RO machines like you have forgotten inverters that were used when there were long power cuts in the city," he said.

Referring to the recent services ordinance, now replaced by the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, Kejriwal said powers of his government were snatched by the Centre and asked "should not I have the right to work?" He said that the Supreme Court gave power to his government in its verdict in May 11, but it was snatched. Kejriwal said he was hopeful that the court will support the people and restore all the powers to his government. PTI VIT SMN